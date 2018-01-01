Designate who will be responsible for each bill using the dropdown menu next to each expense. When using this method, your income is irrelevant.

Your shared expenses are split in half for you and your partner. When using this method, your income is irrelevant.

The amount you and your partner owe for shared expenses is proportional to the total income you each contribute to your shared household.

What now?

Talk with your partner about which expense method works for you. Once you've chosen a method, consider creating a shared checking account, depositing contributions from each paycheck, and paying bills using your new account for a worry-free, streamlined financial solution.