What's your share?
Calculate how much you and your partner should contribute towards shared expenses.
Annual income
Monthly expenses
Description
Payer
Cost
Divide our expenses
Great! Here's your expense breakdown:
Individual
% of total
Amount due
Total:
100%
/mo
- / bi-weekly
- / bi-monthly
- / annually
What now?
Talk with your partner about which expense method works for you. Once you've chosen a method, consider creating a shared checking account, depositing contributions from each paycheck, and paying bills using your new account for a worry-free, streamlined financial solution.